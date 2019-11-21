Christmas: season of waste

Home » World

British families should wrap their Christmas presents in recyclable brown paper and make their own Christmas crackers using old toilet rolls this year to help ensure a more sustainable festive season, a leading waste company has said.

Business Waste said its survey of customer habits showed “horrifying” levels of non-recyclable plastic waste being thrown out at Christmas and urged people to use humbler, home-made substitutes.

“Even most gift-wrapping paper contains some plastic to give it the bright sheen that people like to see under their Christmas trees,” it said in a statement. The wrapping paper thrown out by Britons over Christmas could stretch 365,300 kilometers, or almost to the moon.

“The festive season creates more plastic waste than any time of year, most of which goes to landfill or is burned — all a horrifying waste of money, resources and energy,” company spokesman Mark Hall said. A full 99 percent of people surveyed said they threw out the plastic gifts inside Christmas crackers.

“Ditch the shop-bought crackers and make your own,” the statement said. “All it takes is the middle out of a loo (toilet) roll, a bit of tissue paper and a bit of imagination for a gift.

“Don’t use printed Christmas wrapping paper which can’t be recycled. Use plain brown paper instead.”

Business Waste works with some local councils and has 15,000 partner firms across the UK. The survey canvassed 1,100 families.

Analysts say poor consumer habits, a lack of recycling infrastructure and gaps in technology are hampering serious efforts worldwide to reduce waste and pollution.