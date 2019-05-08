Clashes kill 43 in Syria’s northwest

Home » World

Clashes between Syrian government forces and jihadists have killed 43 fighters in the country’s northwest, a war monitor said yesterday.

Jihadists also fired rockets at a Russian air base in the region but were repelled, with the attack causing no casualties or damage, the Russian defence ministry said in a statement.

Twenty-two pro-government fighters were among those killed in fierce fighting in the northern countryside of Hama province, the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said yesterday.

Twenty-one jihadists, including members of Al-Qaeda’s former Syrian branch, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and its ally the Turkistan Islamic Party were also killed, the war monitor said.

The fighting came as forces advanced on two villages and a strategic hilltop in the region, it said.

State news agency SANA said Syrian troops launched “intensive operations,” targeting supply lines and areas where armed groups operate in northern Hama and neighboring Idlib. The region held by HTS has faced intensifying bombardment in the past month, prompting a new wave of displacement.

Earlier Monday, five civilians were killed in shelling and air strikes on Idlib and neighboring areas, said the Observatory. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged the warring parties to protect civilians and respect a ceasefire.

Guterres “calls for urgent de-escalation of the situation as the holy month of Ramadan begins and urges the parties to recommit fully to the ceasefire arrangements of the memorandum signed on September 17, 2018,” a statement read.

An escalation in attacks on northwest Syria has displaced more than 150,000 people in the past week, the UN said yesterday.

“It is difficult to overstate the urgency of this looming humanitarian disaster if nothing is done to protect these people,” the non-governmental organization said in a statement.

Escalated attacks have hit schools and medical facilities, according to the UN.

Since April 28, at least seven health-care facilities have reportedly been struck, including four in Hama and three in Idlib, said David Swanson of the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people and displaced millions since it began with the bloody repression of anti-government protests in 2011.