Climbers without skills should be barred

AMEESHA Chauhan, a survivor of the Qomolangma “traffic jam” who is in hospital recovering from frostbite, said climbers without basic skills should be barred to prevent a recurrence of this year’s deadly season on the world’s highest peak.

Ten people have died in little more than two weeks after poor weather cut the climbing window, leaving mountaineers waiting in long queues to the summit, risking exhaustion and running out of oxygen.

Nepal issued a record 381 Qomolangma permits this season, and several hundred summiteers are not properly trained, take poor decisions and “put their own life in risk and also of the Sherpa guides,” Chauhan said.

The 29-year-old Indian had to wait 20 minutes to come down from the 8,848-meter peak, but others were held up for hours.

“I saw some climbers without basic skills fully relying on their Sherpa guides. The government should fix the qualification criteria,” she said. “Only trained climbers should be granted the permit to climb Qomolangma.”

As well as the Qomolangma deaths, nine climbers have died on other 8,000m Himalayan peaks, while one is missing.

At least four deaths on the world’s highest mountain have been blamed on over-crowding with teams waiting sometimes for hours in the “death zone” where the cold is bitter, the air dangerously thin and the terrain treacherous. This year’s Qomolangma toll is the highest since 2014-15 when huge earthquakes triggered devastating avalanches.

“Many climbers’ oxygen was running out,” Chauhan said. “Some climbers died due to their own negligence. They insisted on reaching the top even if their oxygen is running out.”

Another climber, the “adventure filmmaker” Elia Saikaly, posted on Instagram on Sunday that he had reached the summit of Qomolangma and “cannot believe what I saw up there.”

“Death. Carnage. Chaos. Lineups. Dead bodies on the route and in tents at camp 4. People who I tried to turn back who ended up dying. People being dragged down. Walking over bodies,” Saikaly wrote. “Everything you read in the sensational headlines all played out on our summit night.”