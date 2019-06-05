Advanced Search

June 5, 2019

Cocaine ship seized

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 5, 2019 | Print Edition

Portuguese police said they intercepted a Brazilian trawler in the Atlantic Ocean and found on board cocaine with a street value of more than 30 million euros (US$34 million). Officials said the drug was heading to Europe and the seizure came after a joint operation with Brazilian authorities, the US Drug Enforcement Administration and Britain’s National Crime Agency. A search found 1.1 metric tons of cocaine. Seven foreigners were detained.

