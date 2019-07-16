Counting the Queen’s royal swans

Home » World

Royal officials clad in scarlet outfits took to the River Thames in traditional boats yesterday for the annual “Swan Upping” ceremony, an 800-year-old tradition of counting the swans owned by Britain’s Queen Elizabeth.

Teams in old-fashioned skiffs will row up a stretch of the river over the next five days to carry out the annual census of the birds, shouting “all up” when they come across a mute swan and its family of young cygnets.

“We will lift the whole family out of the water. We will take them ashore. We weigh them, measure them and check them for any injuries,” David Barber, the Queen’s swan marker, said. “You have a population of swans that hasn’t changed much since the mid-1800s.”

The ancient ceremony dates back to the 12th century when the English crown first claimed ownership of all mute swans, which have long curved necks, orange beaks and white feathers and were then considered a delicacy that would be served at banquets.

“These days it’s nothing to do with eating swan, it’s all about conservation and education,” said Barber, who has carried out his job for 26 years.