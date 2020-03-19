Countries take drastic steps as coronavirus spreads globally

Home » World

United States President Donald Trump announced the closure of the US-Canada border yesterday, emphasizing the shutdown will not affect trade.

The announcement builds on Trump’s edict that bans visitors from most of Europe, China and other parts of the world hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic. Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

Under terms of the proposed deal, the flow of goods between the two nations — which share one of the world’s largest bilateral trading relationships — would continue.

In an attempt to thwart the spread of the virus, the European Union also sealed off its borders, as the number of fatalities on the continent surpassed the death toll in Asia.

Millions of Europeans are on strict lockdown in the pandemic’s current epicenter with more than 3,400 deaths to date.

Entry ban

To slow the pace of infections, governments across the world have imposed draconian measures — confining people to their homes and closing shops, restaurants and schools — dramatically changing life as we know it.

The pandemic has quickly marched across the globe, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing close to 8,000.

Europe has now recorded 3,421 deaths — including more than 2,500 in Italy — leapfrogging Asia’s 3,384.

EU leaders decided on Tuesday to impose an entry ban on travelers from outside the bloc for 30 days, the most significant emergency measure from Brussels, which has struggled to develop a unified response.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Germany’s Bild newspaper that politicians had initially underestimated the threat.

“But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet,” she said. “We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago need to be taken now.”

The World Health Organization has called for every suspected novel coronavirus case to be tested and says Europe needs to take the “boldest actions” against the disease.

Drugmakers are scrambling for a breakthrough, and it could still take more than a year before a safe vaccine is ready to market. US officials have said the first human trial for a possible vaccine is underway.

In the US, restrictions continued to build, with Maryland becoming the latest state to delay presidential-election primaries and New York City considering curfews.

Australia’s government urged citizens to cease overseas travel and banned gatherings of more than 100 people as cases topped 500.

In Asia, China and South Korea have seen new infections and deaths level out in recent weeks — China reported just one new domestic case yesterday for the second consecutive day.

Africa, with its fragile healthcare systems, has recorded more than 500 cases, and Burkina Faso reported the first confirmed death in sub-Saharan Africa.

Latin America has more than 1,100 recorded infections, with the continent’s most populated country, Brazil, announcing its first fatality.

Trump, who for weeks has been accused of playing down the crisis, appeared determined to take control of his messaging, declaring he would do everything to fight an “invisible enemy.”

“We have to win this war,” he said at the White House, where staff and journalists now must undergo regular temperature checks.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron also likened the outbreak to war and ordered almost the entire population to stay home for at least two weeks.

Great Britain stepped up its preventive measures following scientific advice that infections and deaths would spiral without drastic action.

Usually joyful — and fueled by alcohol — St Patrick’s Day celebrations were cancelled in Dublin, New York City and Boston.

G7 leaders have vowed to “do whatever it takes” to prevent a future financial meltdown. However, every sector from tourism to food to aviation is affected as the global economy effectively goes into shutdown.