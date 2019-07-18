The story appears on
July 18, 2019
Court challenge
Civil liberties groups are asking a US federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s effort to effectively end asylum at the US-Mexico border.
The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request yesterday, seeking a hearing today in San Francisco.
The new rules went into effect on Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country.
