Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

July 18, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Court challenge

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 July 18, 2019 | Print Edition

Civil liberties groups are asking a US federal judge for a temporary restraining order blocking the Trump administration’s effort to effectively end asylum at the US-Mexico border.

The American Civil Liberties Union and others filed the request yesterday, seeking a hearing today in San Francisco.

The new rules went into effect on Tuesday and prevent most migrants from seeking protection as refugees if they have passed through another country.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿