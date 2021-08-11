Court delays Zuma’s graft trial again

Home » World

A SOUTH African court yesterday again postponed a long-delayed corruption trial against jailed former president Jacob Zuma to September 9 following his hospitalization last week for an undisclosed medical condition.

Zuma, whose jailing last month for 15 months on a separate contempt of court matter led to a wave of looting and unrest, was expected to appear in court in a US$2-billion arms deal corruption case that led to his sacking as South Africa’s deputy president in 2005.

He was moved to a hospital on Friday for observation.

High Court Judge Piet Koen granted the postponement but ordered Zuma’s team to produce a medical report by August 20. He also ordered the state to appoint a medical doctor of its choice to assess whether Zuma was fit to stand trial and give evidence.

Zuma, 79, last month asked the Constitutional Court to annul his jail sentence, partly on the grounds that he was suffering from an unspecified medical condition.

In the dock with French arms firm Thales, Zuma is facing 18 charges, including corruption and money laundering.