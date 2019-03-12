Court frees Indonesian woman over Kim killing

Home » World

An Indonesian woman accused of assassinating the half brother of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s leader was freed yesterday after Malaysian prosecutors dropped a murder charge against her, in a shock decision that delighted her friends and family.

Siti Aisyah smiled as she was ushered into a car outside the court, where she had been on trial for a year and a half alongside a Vietnamese woman for the 2017 murder of Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport.

“I feel happy. I did not know this will happen. I did not expect it,” said the 27-year-old, who earlier hugged her tearful Vietnamese co-accused, Doan Thi Huong, in the dock when the news was announced.

Indonesian officials mounted a major diplomatic effort to free Aisyah. The Indonesian justice minister had written to Malaysia’s attorney general seeking her release, citing problems with the case, and he agreed last week.

The women had always denied murder, saying they believed it was a prank for a reality TV show.

Their lawyers presented them as scapegoats, saying that authorities were unable to catch the real killers.

The trial, which began in October 2017, had been due to resume yesterday with the defense stage of proceedings after a break of several months.

But at the start of the hearing at the Shah Alam High Court, prosecutor Muhammad Iskandar Ahmad requested that the murder charge against Aisyah be withdrawn and she be given a discharge, without providing a reason.

The judge agreed to a discharge not amounting to an acquittal, and ordered Aisyah’s immediate release. This means Aisyah has not been formally cleared of the charge and could, in theory, be rearrested.

The news was a surprise as the court had only been scheduled to hear Huong testify yesterday, and the Vietnamese woman was left in shock that she was not released alongside Aisyah.

“I do not know what will happen to me now. I am innocent — please pray for me,” the 30-year-old said. Her testimony was adjourned yesterday as her lawyers said they would also apply to get the charge against her dropped.

Aisyah arrived later yesterday in Jakarta, where she was reunited with parents. In her hometown of Sindangsari on Java island, there was shock and delight as word spread of her release.

“We’ve heard the news and we’re so happy. We’re getting a celebration ready!” said her aunt Darmi, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

Indonesia often makes concerted diplomatic efforts to free its citizens detained overseas, particularly those who may face the death penalty. There does not appear to have been any such aggressive lobbying effort from Vietnam.