The story appears on
Page A8
December 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Court okays reopening of Vedanta’s Indian plant
An Indian copper smelter at the center of a police shooting that left 13 protesters dead has been granted permission to reopen by the country’s environmental court.
The Sterlite plant, owned by British miner Vedanta Resources, was closed after the bloody police crackdown in May on protesters who say the smelter is poisoning the air and water.
Vedanta Resources, owned by Indian-born billionaire tycoon Anil Agarwal, had appealed against the plant’s closure by the state government of Tamil Nadu where it is located.
The National Green Tribunal, a federal authority which rules on environmental matters, ordered on Saturday that the plant in Thoothukudi city could resume operation.
Sterlite CEO P Ramnath yesterday welcomed the decision.
“We are happy that all those affected by the closure will get back their source of livelihood and the town of Thoothukudi will revert to normalcy,” he said in a statement on Twitter.
The Tamil Nadu government has said it will appeal the decision in India’s highest court.
Thoothukudi, previously known as Tuticorin, had been rocked by long-running protests over the plant, one of the largest in India. Protesters say it harms the environment and the health of those living near it, claims the firm has long denied.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.