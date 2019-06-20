Court rejects Sarkozy bid and trial set

Home » World

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy will stand trial for influence peddling after the country’s highest court rejected his final bid to have the case thrown out.

Sarkozy is accused of offering to help a judge win promotion in return for leaked information about a separate inquiry.

The case came about after investigators used phone-taps to examine allegations that late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi funded Sarkozy’s successful presidential campaign in 2007.

Investigators began to suspect Sarkozy had offered the judge promotion in return for information on another investigation involving illicit payments from L’Oreal heiress Liliane Bettencourt for the same campaign. He was cleared over the Bettencourt allegations.

Sarkozy’s lawyers previously argued that magistrates investigating the alleged secret Libyan funding exceeded their powers and went on a “fishing expedition” by tapping his conversations, breaching lawyer-client privilege.

His defence team said the use in this case of wiretapped remarks gleaned in relation to a different investigation contravened a European Court of Human Rights ruling.