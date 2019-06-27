Criminal causes ruled out in Paris fire

Home » World

A BADLY stubbed-out cigarette or an electrical fault could have started the devastating fire that ripped through Notre-Dame cathedral in April, Paris prosecutors said yesterday, ruling out any criminal intent.

French investigators were examining many hypotheses “including a malfunctioning of the electrical system or a fire which started with a badly stubbed-out cigarette,” said a statement, indicating there was no evidence to back up any theory of “a criminal origin” to the fire.

The statement, signed by chief Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz, said the preliminary conclusions had been based on interviews with some 100 witnesses. But it emphasized that the investigation had still not clarified the actual cause of the fire.

“Deeper investigations, using significant expertise, will now be undertaken,” it said.

In April, a spokesman for scaffolding company Le Bras Freres which had been involved in restoration work admitted that workers had smoked on the site from time to time.