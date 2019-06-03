Advanced Search

June 3, 2019

Cruise ship rams dock

Source: AP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 3, 2019 | Print Edition

A towering and out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal yesterday morning with at least five people injured in the crash. The collision happened about 8:30am on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark’s Square in the northeastern Italian city.

