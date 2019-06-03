The story appears on
Cruise ship rams dock
A towering and out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal yesterday morning with at least five people injured in the crash. The collision happened about 8:30am on the Giudecca Canal, a major thoroughfare that leads to Saint Mark’s Square in the northeastern Italian city.
