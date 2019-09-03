The story appears on
September 3, 2019
Czech baby born to brain-dead mother
A healthy baby was born in the Czech Republic to a mother who had been brain dead for nearly four months, doctors said yesterday.
The baby girl was born by cesarean section in the 34th week of pregnancy last month, 117 days after her mother was declared brain dead, doctors of University Hospital in the second Czech city of Brno revealed.
The girl, weighing four pounds 11 ounces, is “one of the heaviest and most mature babies born to a brain-dead mother,” said Roman Gal, the hospital’s head anesthesiologist.
The mother was declared brain dead after suffering a hemorrhage in April when she was 16-week pregnant.
Doctors kept her heart, lungs, kidneys and other organs working while monitoring the foetus. Nurses “talked” to the foetus, while her grandmother read her fairytales and a therapist moved the mother’s legs to simulate walking. The mother’s life-support system was turned off after birth.
The baby is being breastfed by her aunt, who also has a baby. In a similar case in Portugal, a baby boy was born to a brain-dead mother in 2016.
