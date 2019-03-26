DPRK backs off liaison office boycott

Home » World

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea reversed a decision to withdraw its staff from an inter-Korean liaison office by sending some back to work yesterday, South Korea said.

The turnaround came after US President Donald Trump opted not to impose extra sanctions on the DPRK.

On Friday, DPRK had said it was quitting the office, just hours after the United States imposed the first new sanctions on the DPRK since the second US-DPRK summit broke down last month.

The liaison office in Kaesong was opened in September and had been one of the key developments made during the detente between DPRK and South Korea in the past year. The withdrawal of DPRK staff had been seen as a setback for South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s attempts to engage Pyongyang.

However, Trump on Friday said he has decided against imposing new large-scale sanctions on DPRK, a move that experts said could be an effort to defuse tensions or signaling that the “maximum pressure” sanctions campaign on DPRK was not going to get any stronger.