DPRK cuts off all communication links with South

THE Democratic People’s Republic of Korea cut off all inter-Korean communication lines at noon yesterday, the official Korean Central News Agency reported.

The relevant field of DPRK side will “completely cut off and shut down the liaison line between the authorities of the north and the south, which has been maintained through the north-south joint liaison office” starting from 12am on June 9, the report said.

Other communications will also be cut off, which includes the East and West seas communication lines between the military of the North and the South, the inter-Korean trial communication line and the hotline between the office building of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and South Korean presidential office Chongwadae, according to the KCNA.

The development is apparent follow-up action of DPRK after its top officials recently threatened to shut down the inter-Korean liaison office or even withdraw from the military cooperation agreement signed in 2018 in protest at anti-DPRK propaganda leaflets flown by a South Korean civic group, composed mostly of defectors from the DPRK, across the inter-Korean border.

Last week, Kim Yo Jong, sister of top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un, issued a statement threatening to close the liaison office or even completely dismantle a now-shuttered joint industrial park in the North’s border city of Kaesong unless Seoul stops defector groups from sending leaflets into the North.

“The South Korean authorities connived with the hostile acts against the DPRK by the riff-raff, while trying to dodge heavy responsibility with nasty excuses. This has driven the inter-Korean relations into a catastrophe,” the KCNA said.

“We have reached a conclusion that there is no need to sit face to face with the South Korean authorities and there is no issue to discuss with them, as they have only aroused our dismay,” it added.

South Korea urged the DPRK to maintain communication lines between the two Koreas, multiple local media reported.

An unidentified South Korean unification ministry official was quoted as telling local reporters that the inter-Korean communication lines, which are a basic tool for communication, should be kept in place as agreed upon between the two Koreas.

The official said South Korea will follow the inter-Korean agreement while makings efforts for peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula.

According to the official, the DPRK did not answer the call from South Korea through all inter-Korean communication lines in the morning.

Under the Panmunjom Declaration, the leaders of South Korea and the DPRK agreed to stop all hostile acts in areas near the military demarcation line, including the scattering of anti-DPRK leaflets.

The declaration was signed by South Korean President Moon Jae-in and top DPRK leader Kim Jong Un on April 27, 2018.