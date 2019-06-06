The story appears on
Page A11
June 6, 2019
DPRK gets US$8m in aid from SKorea
South Korea approved US$8 million in humanitarian aid for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea yesterday.
It will be the first such aid Seoul has provided Pyongyang since 2015 and follows the DPRK’s lowest recorded harvest for a decade, according to the United Nations.
The donation — to be made through the UN — comes as South Korean President Moon Jae-in seeks to salvage diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington following the breakdown of the Hanoi summit, when Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on the DPRK’s nuclear program.
Seoul’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean relations, said the government had approved a plan to provide the funds amid concerns over the “worsening food situation.”
It will give US$4.5 million to the World Food Programme to address malnutrition, along with US$3.5 million to UNICEF for health issues among children and pregnant women. More than 10 million people in the DPRK were suffering from severe food shortages, according to UN estimates.
“WFP and other international bodies have requested assistance to the North on the back of concerns for deteriorating conditions among the vulnerable there,” the ministry said.
It is the first humanitarian aid implemented by Moon’s government, but a DPRK media outlet has already dismissed it as “non-essential” for inter-Korean relations.
If the South “sincerely wishes for sustained development, peace and prosperity,” it should implement the inter-Korean economic joint projects agreed last year instead of “raising the issue of humanitarian aid,” the state-run website said.
