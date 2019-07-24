DPRK unveils newest submarine

Home » World

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a newly built submarine and ordered officials to further bolster the country’s military capabilities, state media reported yesterday, as the DPRK increases pressure on the United States ahead of the possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy.

Last week, the DPRK said it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the US and South Korea that Pyongyang says are an invasion rehearsal.

The submarine report comes as the US and DPRK work to resume talks after a meeting late last month on the Korean border between Kim and US President Donald Trump.

Diplomacy has been stalled since the second Kim-Trump summit in Vietnam in February fell apart due to differences over US-led sanctions.

The DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday that Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the submarine after learning about its operational and tactical data and weapon systems.

Kim “stressed the need to steadily and reliably increase the national defense capability by directing big efforts to the development of the naval weapons and equipment such as submarine,” according to KCNA.

KCNA said the submarine’s operational deployment “is near at hand.” But it didn’t say exactly when or where Kim’s inspection of the submarine occurred.

It wasn’t immediately known exactly what kind of a submarine the DPRK has built. According to a South Korean defense report in 2018, DPRK has 70 submarines and submersibles.

Before it entered talks with the US, the DPRK claimed to have successfully test-fired ballistic missiles from submarines.

There has been little public progress despite the most recent Trump-Kim meeting and the newly built submarine released could be a way to increase pressure on the US.

The DPRK wants relief from harsh US-led sanctions in return for giving up parts of its weapons program but the US is demanding greater steps toward disarmament before it agrees to relinquish its leverage.

The submarine’s disclosure came as US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in South Korea yesterday for talks on DPRK and other issues.