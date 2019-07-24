The story appears on
Page A11
July 24, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
DPRK unveils newest submarine
Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un has inspected a newly built submarine and ordered officials to further bolster the country’s military capabilities, state media reported yesterday, as the DPRK increases pressure on the United States ahead of the possible resumption of nuclear diplomacy.
Last week, the DPRK said it may lift its 20-month suspension of nuclear and missile tests to protest expected military drills between the US and South Korea that Pyongyang says are an invasion rehearsal.
The submarine report comes as the US and DPRK work to resume talks after a meeting late last month on the Korean border between Kim and US President Donald Trump.
Diplomacy has been stalled since the second Kim-Trump summit in Vietnam in February fell apart due to differences over US-led sanctions.
The DPRK’s official Korean Central News Agency reported yesterday that Kim expressed “great satisfaction” with the submarine after learning about its operational and tactical data and weapon systems.
Kim “stressed the need to steadily and reliably increase the national defense capability by directing big efforts to the development of the naval weapons and equipment such as submarine,” according to KCNA.
KCNA said the submarine’s operational deployment “is near at hand.” But it didn’t say exactly when or where Kim’s inspection of the submarine occurred.
It wasn’t immediately known exactly what kind of a submarine the DPRK has built. According to a South Korean defense report in 2018, DPRK has 70 submarines and submersibles.
Before it entered talks with the US, the DPRK claimed to have successfully test-fired ballistic missiles from submarines.
There has been little public progress despite the most recent Trump-Kim meeting and the newly built submarine released could be a way to increase pressure on the US.
The DPRK wants relief from harsh US-led sanctions in return for giving up parts of its weapons program but the US is demanding greater steps toward disarmament before it agrees to relinquish its leverage.
The submarine’s disclosure came as US National Security Adviser John Bolton arrived in South Korea yesterday for talks on DPRK and other issues.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.