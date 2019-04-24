DPRK’s Kim set for Russia visit

Home » World

Democratic People’s Republic of Korea leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet tomorrow in the Russian Pacific port of Vladivostok, a Kremlin official said yesterday.

The details of the summit were revealed by Yuri Ushakov, Kremlin foreign policy aide. The main item on the agenda would be international efforts to end the standoff over DPRK’s nuclear program, Ushakov told reporters.

“In the last few months the situation around the peninsula has stabilized somewhat, thanks in large part to DPRK’s initiatives of stopping rocket testing and closing its nuclear test site,” Ushakov said. “Russia intends to help in any way possible to cement that positive trend.”

DPRK’s Korean Central News Agency said yesterday the visit would happen soon, but did not elaborate on a time or location.

Russia has for years been engaged in efforts to persuade the DPRK to give up its nuclear program. It was involved in six-party talks — along with the DPRK, South Korea, Japan, the United States and China — that were last held in 2009.

NK News, a group that follows the DPRK, showed photos on its website on Monday of preparations at Vladivostok’s Far Eastern Federal University, which is likely to host part of the summit. Workers were putting up DPRK and Russian flags.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said it understood the agenda would include Russia-DPRK relations, denuclearization and regional cooperation.

“Russia shares our viewpoints such as the achievement of complete denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula and the settlement of permanent peace,” foreign ministry spokesman Kim In-chul said in Seoul.

“I hope that the summit will be an opportunity that contributes to positive progress.”