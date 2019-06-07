Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

June 7, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Danube death toll rises to 15

Source: AP | 00:11 UTC+8 June 7, 2019 | Print Edition

Hungarian police say two more bodies have been recovered from the Danube River tour boat crash, raising the death toll to 15, with 13 of the 33 South Koreans on board and the two Hungarian crew members still missing. Seven South Korean tourists were rescued after the May 29 collision between the Hableany (Mermaid) sightseeing boat and the Viking Sigyn river cruise ship.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿