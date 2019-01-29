Daring art thief nabbed by police in Moscow raid

Home » World

A MAN who snatched a 19th-century painting off the wall in a busy Moscow museum and calmly walked out has been arrested, authorities said yesterday.

The suspect took a Crimean landscape by Russian artist Arkhip Kuindzhi and carried it through a room filled with visitors on Sunday, footage aired on state television showed.

It is the second security incident to hit the capital’s Tretyakov gallery in a year, after a visitor in May seriously damaged a painting of Ivan the Terrible.

The Russian interior ministry said a 31-year-old man was detained yesterday in a village outside Moscow.

He admitted hiding it on a construction site from where it was recovered, a ministry statement said.

The painting, depicting the Ai-Petri mountain in Crimea, was completed between 1898 and 1908.

The ministry published a video of his arrest that showed armed police holding the man to the floor and recovering the painting, that appeared not to be damaged.

Authorities said the man had previously been charged with drug possession and was currently not allowed to leave Russia. Police are working to establish if he had accomplices.

“At the time of the theft, the museum’s security — carried out by forces of the National Guard and the museum’s security service — was working normally,” the gallery said.

“Security measures at the Arkhip Kuindzhi exhibition and all sites of the Tretyakov Gallery have been strengthened.”

The Kremlin yesterday said the gallery is “protected at a proper level.”

But it added that “conclusions must be drawn.”

It also praised authorities for recovering the painting.