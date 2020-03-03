Daylong hostage standoff ends in Manila

Home » World

A disgruntled, recently fired security guard who shot one person and took dozens of hostages at a suburban Manila shopping mall yesterday surrendered to authorities, ending a daylong standoff that terrified shoppers and drew a massive police response.

The guard, Archie Paray, walked out of the V-Mall in San Juan, where he was allowed to speak briefly to the media before heavily armed officers tackled and arrested him.

He complained about being mistreated by his employer.

Hostages were also led out of the building, but police did not say whether any of them had been hurt or the exact number.

The situation began when the suspect shot a security guard, who was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition, said Francis Zamora, mayor of San Juan.

Zamora told reporters the hostage-taker was upset after losing his job.

Authorities worked for hours to convince him to surrender, and later in the day held a press conference apologizing for upsetting the suspect.

“I deeply regret my shortcomings,” one supervisor said. “Because of this, I will resign from my post to give way to a solution to our current problem.”

Manila was the site of a high-profile 2010 hostage situation that ended with the deaths of eight Hong Kong tourists. That daylong ordeal started when an ex-police officer, armed with an M-16 assault rifle, hijacked a bus near a popular tourist destination just a few blocks from police headquarters.