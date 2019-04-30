Advanced Search

April 30, 2019

Deadly landslides

Source: Agencies | 00:00 UTC+8 April 30, 2019 | Print Edition

Landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 29 people in Indonesia, the disaster agency said yesterday, with thousands taking shelter in evacuation centers amid fears of disease. More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.

