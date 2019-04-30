The story appears on
Page A10
April 30, 2019
Deadly landslides
Landslides and floods triggered by torrential rain have killed at least 29 people in Indonesia, the disaster agency said yesterday, with thousands taking shelter in evacuation centers amid fears of disease. More than a dozen people were missing after the rain hit the province of Bengkulu, on the southwest side of Sumatra on Friday and Saturday, the agency said.
