Definition of a mom

An individual who is born female but later becomes male and gives birth should be legally regarded as a mother, England’s High Court ruled yesterday. Fred McConnell, a transgender man, wanted to be recognized as the father of his son on the official registration of the child’s birth but was told he would have to be registered as the mother. He sought legal action to quash that decision, saying it breached his and his son’s rights. But the High Court’s Family Division dismissed his claim and said he was the mother.