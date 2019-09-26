The story appears on
Page A11
September 26, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Definition of a mom
An individual who is born female but later becomes male and gives birth should be legally regarded as a mother, England’s High Court ruled yesterday. Fred McConnell, a transgender man, wanted to be recognized as the father of his son on the official registration of the child’s birth but was told he would have to be registered as the mother. He sought legal action to quash that decision, saying it breached his and his son’s rights. But the High Court’s Family Division dismissed his claim and said he was the mother.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.