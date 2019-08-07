The story appears on
August 7, 2019
Dengue epidemic
The Philippines’ Department of Health yesterday declared the country’s outbreak of dengue to be a national epidemic.
The agency said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the declaration to improve the response to the outbreak by allowing local governments to draw on a special Quick Response Fund. It said the Philippines recorded 146,062 cases of dengue from January through July 20 this year, 98 percent more than the same period in 2018. It said the outbreak caused 622 deaths.
