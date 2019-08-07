Dengue epidemic

Home » World

The Philippines’ Department of Health yesterday declared the country’s outbreak of dengue to be a national epidemic.

The agency said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made the declaration to improve the response to the outbreak by allowing local governments to draw on a special Quick Response Fund. It said the Philippines recorded 146,062 cases of dengue from January through July 20 this year, 98 percent more than the same period in 2018. It said the outbreak caused 622 deaths.