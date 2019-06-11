Details of US/Mexico border pact to come

Home » World

US President Donald Trump yesterday hinted more details were to come about a migration pact signed with Mexico last week.

“We have fully signed and documented another very important part of the Immigration and Security deal with Mexico, one that the US has been asking about getting for many years,” he tweeted.

“It will be revealed in the not too distant future and will need a vote by Mexico’s legislative body. We do not anticipate a problem with the vote but, if for any reason the approval is not forthcoming, tariffs will be reinstated.”

Last month, Trump threatened 5 percent tariffs on Mexican goods which would have been imposed yesterday.

The duties would have increased every month until they reached 25 percent in October, unless Mexico stopped illegal immigration across its border with Mexico. On Friday, the tariffs were called off, after the United States and Mexico announced an agreement on immigration.

The agreement would expedite a program known as the Migration Protection Protocols, which sends people seeking asylum in the United States to wait in Mexico as their cases are processed.

The deal would also send the Mexican National Guard police force to its own southern border, where many Central Americans enter Mexico.

Mexican sources said officials had been resisting “safe third country status,” which would mean migrants seeking asylum would have to make such a request in the first safe country they crossed. Such a change would need to be ratified by Mexico’s Congress.