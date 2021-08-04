The story appears on
Page A12
August 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Devastating floods in India kill 16, 250,000 evacuated
At least 16 people have been killed and a quarter of a million displaced after heavy monsoon rains lashed eastern India, officials said yesterday, as the air force joined rescue efforts to save the stranded.
The latest deaths in West Bengal came a few days after 11 people were also killed in the state as the torrent of water swept away homes and triggered landslides.
Flooding and landslides are common during India’s treacherous monsoon from June to September, which causes widespread devastation.
The annual downpours have been worsened by climate change, experts say.
Two river banks were breached and flooding affected at least half a million people in six districts in West Bengal over the past two days, the state’s disaster management minister Javed Ahmed Khan said in the capital Kolkata.
Five of the 16 killed were swept away in the flood and the rest died when their mud houses collapsed.
Dozens of people were plucked from the rooftop of a submerged building with military helicopters, including a 100-year-old woman and a nine-month-old baby, Khan said.
Panicked residents had to flee for higher ground after water from a nearby dam was released, causing sudden flooding.
“We fear scores of people are still marooned. Indian Air Force helicopters and disaster management personnel are struggling to rescue them,” he added.
Villager Samir Nandi, 65, said he had never seen such a flood.
“Many people in (my) village took refuge on the roof of the buildings and they are waiting to be rescued.”
Authorities have set up more than 40 relief centers for the displaced in the flood-affected districts, senior state official Harekrishna Dribedi said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.