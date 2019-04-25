Devastating floods kill at least 51 in S. Africa

Home » World

Devastating floods in South Africa have killed 51 people and forced more than a thousand from their homes, according to an updated toll issued yesterday as President Cyril Ramaphosa flew to the deluged region.

Heavy rains have lashed the southeast of the country, tearing down homes and ravaging infrastructure in KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape provinces.

Speaking to the affected Amanzimtoti community in Durban, after returning from emergency African Union talks in Egypt on the crises in Libya and Sudan, Ramaphosa said: “There are more than 1,000 people who are now displaced.”

He raised concerns about Free State province north of KwaZulu-Natal, saying that continuing downpours there were causing “risky situations.”

The government will set aside emergency funding to help survivors rebuild their lives, Ramaphosa vowed.

Fifty-one people have been confirmed dead so far, although local media have given a toll as high as 54, rising from 33 on Tuesday.

Rescuers yesterday continued to comb debris, desperately looking for people feared trapped by landslides.

Emergency responders reported collapsed buildings and flooded roads, blocked sewer lines and toppled electricity pylons.

For safety reasons, schools and some businesses were shut in the affected areas. Troops have been dispatched to help rescue and evacuation efforts.