June 26, 2020
Disney California reopening delayed
DISNEY said on Wednesday that the company will delay the phased reopening of its theme parks in Anaheim, California.
“The State of California has now indicated that it will not issue theme park reopening guidelines until sometime after July 4. Given the time required for us to bring thousands of cast members back to work and restart our business, we have no choice but to delay the reopening of our theme parks and resort hotels until we receive approval from government officials,” Disney said in a statement.
The Disneyland Resort, which is home to two theme parks — Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park — was scheduled to reopen on July 17, pending state and local government approvals, after being closed for months amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to a Disney plan announced last month. July 17 is the 65th anniversary of Disneyland Park.
“We developed enhanced health and safety protocols for both cast and guests at Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Florida’s Walt Disney World Resort that were approved, allowing us to reopen in a responsible manner,” it said.
