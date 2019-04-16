Disneyland Paris cleans up its act

Home » World

Disneyland Paris yesterday announced a series of measures to make Europe’s biggest private tourist attraction more environmentally friendly, including banning plastic straws.

The theme park east of the French capital, which draws 15 million visitors a year, is like a small town in its own right, producing 19 tons of waste last year.

It recycles paper, glass and 18 other types of materials accounting for around half of all its waste, a level it aims to increase to 60 percent in 2020, said Nicole Ouimet-Herter, the park’s environment manager.

Starting on Thursday it will ban plastic straws, to be replaced with fully biodegradable paper versions. And it will be distributed only if patrons request them.

The announcement follows a vote last month in the European Parliament to ban single-use plastic products such as straws, cutlery and cotton buds from 2021.

It comes as pressure mounts on companies and citizens to wean themselves off the plastics blamed for clogging up oceans.

Disneyland Paris also announced several other initiatives to clean up its act. Shops in the park will stop handing out free plastic bags, offering the option of bags made of 80 percent recycled plastic.