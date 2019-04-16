The story appears on
Page A9
April 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Disneyland Paris cleans up its act
Disneyland Paris yesterday announced a series of measures to make Europe’s biggest private tourist attraction more environmentally friendly, including banning plastic straws.
The theme park east of the French capital, which draws 15 million visitors a year, is like a small town in its own right, producing 19 tons of waste last year.
It recycles paper, glass and 18 other types of materials accounting for around half of all its waste, a level it aims to increase to 60 percent in 2020, said Nicole Ouimet-Herter, the park’s environment manager.
Starting on Thursday it will ban plastic straws, to be replaced with fully biodegradable paper versions. And it will be distributed only if patrons request them.
The announcement follows a vote last month in the European Parliament to ban single-use plastic products such as straws, cutlery and cotton buds from 2021.
It comes as pressure mounts on companies and citizens to wean themselves off the plastics blamed for clogging up oceans.
Disneyland Paris also announced several other initiatives to clean up its act. Shops in the park will stop handing out free plastic bags, offering the option of bags made of 80 percent recycled plastic.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.