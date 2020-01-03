Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

January 3, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Diva Mariah Carey tops charts, again

Source: AFP | 00:21 UTC+8 January 3, 2020 | Print Edition

Pop diva Mariah Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, based on sales, radio airplay and streaming data — its third week atop the rankings.

That means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The bubbly, ubiquitous holiday tune was first released in 1994 and gained new fame after its inclusion on the soundtrack for the 2003 film “Love, Actually.”

But it only topped the charts for the first time in late 2019.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿