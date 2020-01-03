Diva Mariah Carey tops charts, again

Home » World

Pop diva Mariah Carey has had a long list of hits over the years, but her classic holiday song has helped her make history as the first artist to top the Billboard charts in four separate decades.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for the week dated January 4, based on sales, radio airplay and streaming data — its third week atop the rankings.

That means Carey has had a number one single in the 1990s, 2000s, 2010s and 2020s.

The bubbly, ubiquitous holiday tune was first released in 1994 and gained new fame after its inclusion on the soundtrack for the 2003 film “Love, Actually.”

But it only topped the charts for the first time in late 2019.