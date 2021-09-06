The story appears on
Page A11
September 6, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Do tourist boats stress out whales?
Just off the northern coast of Iceland, scientists are collecting data from whales’ breath to find out if they get stressed by whale-watching boats, an industry that has boomed in recent years.
Researchers from Whale Wise, a marine conservation charity, are studying the whales’ stress levels in their hormones.
From their small sailboat, a drone lifts off. After six hours of waiting, the scientists have finally spotted a humpback whale.
Attached to the flying device are two petri dishes — transparent cylindrical containers — that will collect water droplets from the whale’s spray.
The timeframe to collect the sample is short — the duration of a whale’s breath.
This time, the drone flies over the whale carefully, crossing through the spray coming from the whale’s blowhole ... and mission accomplished. It returns to the sailboat, delivering its precious cargo to the researchers.
Once wrapped in paraffin and frozen, the samples will be sent to a laboratory for analysis.
The researchers aim to collect samples before a whale watching boat arrives and then afterwards, then compare the two samples to determine the direct impact of that encounter on stress levels.
Tourists have been increasingly flocking to the waters of the North Atlantic off Iceland to admire the majestic creatures, though 2020 was a quiet year due to the pandemic.
More than 360,000 whale watchers were registered in 2019, three times the number a decade ago.
Almost a third of them began their whale watching tour in the Husavik harbour, heading for the chilly waters of Skjalfandi Bay.
Previous studies on tourism’s impact on whales, which were based on behavioural observations, concluded that tourism caused only minor disruptions to the mammals.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.