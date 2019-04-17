Donors pledge to rebuild cathedral

Home » World

BILLIONAIRES and private donors pledged hundreds of millions of euros yesterday to help rebuild Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris.

President Emmanuel Macron has vowed the emblematic monument will be rebuilt after its spire and roof collapsed on Monday night in a blaze thought to be linked to extensive renovation work.

French billionaire Bernard Arnault announced yesterday that he and the LVMH luxury conglomerate he controls would give 200 million euros (US$226 million) for the reconstruction efforts.

The pledge came after Arnault’s crosstown rival Kering, the fashion group founded by fellow billionaire Francois Pinault, offered 100 million euros to help “completely rebuild Notre-Dame.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo also said that the city would unlock 50 million euros, and would propose holding an international donors’ conference in the coming weeks to coordinate the pledges to restore the Gothic masterpiece.

The privately run French Heritage Foundation has already launched a call for donations on its website — www.fondation-patrimoine.org — while several pages were set up on the Leetchi fundraising portal.

The Ile-de-France region comprising the greater Paris region is to provide another 10 million euros.

Specialized craftsmen and rare materials are also expected to be needed to restore the monument, which welcomes more than 13 million visitors each year — an average of more than 35,000 people a day.

The head of a French lumber company told FranceInfo radio that it was ready to offer the best oak beams available to rebuild the intricate lattice that supported the now-destroyed roof, known as the “Forest.”

The painstaking renovation work is likely to cost hundreds of millions of euros over several years.