Drawing of da Vinci to go on rare public show

Home » World

A DRAWING owned by the British queen of a bearded, pensive-looking man is a portrait of Leonardo da Vinci, a royal art adviser said yesterday on the 500th anniversary of the artist, scientist and scholar’s death.

Martin Clayton, head of prints at the Royal Collection, said the sketch was made by one of his assistants shortly before da Vinci’s death on May 2, 1519.

Clayton said “the elegant straight nose, the line of the beard rising diagonally up the cheek to the ear” and other details strongly resemble the only other known portrait of da Vinci by Francesco Melzi.

“There are strong indications that this, too, is a depiction of the artist,” Clayton said.

The portrait will go on display alongside about 200 drawings from the monarch’s huge collection of da Vinci’s works at the Queen’s Gallery in Buckingham Palace from May 24 to October 13.

Da Vinci is considered by many the ultimate Renaissance genius, combining the roles of artist, scientist and inventor.

“There really hasn’t been anybody then or since who has combined this extraordinary genius for these totally different areas of achievement,” said Gregory Rubinstein, worldwide head of Old Master drawings at Sotheby’s. “I think that’s what’s at the heart of our fascination.”

Sotheby’s said a major, rarely seen da Vinci drawing is going on display next month. The auction house is hanging “Leda and the Swan,” last displayed publicly in 2003, in its Manhattan galleries as part of an exhibition of treasures from Chatsworth, one of Britain’s grandest country houses.

Da Vinci created the pen-and-ink drawing in 1506, at the same time he was working on the “Mona Lisa.” It depicts Leda, wife of the king of Sparta, with the god Jupiter, disguised as a swan to seduce her.