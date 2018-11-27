Advanced Search

November 27, 2018

Drug smugglers slipped up

Source: AFP | 00:16 UTC+8 November 27, 2018 | Print Edition

Supermarket staff in Poland have discovered bricks of cocaine hidden among bananas shipped from Ecuador to a local supermarket chain, police said yesterday. “We’ve confiscated over 160 kilograms of what appears to be cocaine,” police officer Dawid Marciniak said. “There are obviously many questions we need to answer.” The haul could be worth upward of 80 million zloty (US$21 million).

