Dutch suspect faces terrorism charges

The main suspect in the deadly tram shooting in the Dutch city of Utrecht will be charged with offenses including multiple murder or manslaughter with a terrorist intent, prosecutors said yesterday.

Investigations so far into Monday’s shooting that left three dead and three seriously injured indicate that the shooter acted alone, prosecutors said.

The main suspect, identified by police as Gokmen Tanis, a 37-year-old man of Turkish descent, also faces charges of attempted murder or manslaughter and making threats with a terrorist intent.

The prosecution office added that investigations are continuing into whether the suspect’s actions “flowed from personal problems combined with a radicalized ideology.” The team investigating the shooting will ask a forensic psychiatry and psychology institute to carry out a personality test on the suspect.

Tanis is to appear before an investigating judge today. Such hearings are held behind closed doors.

Prosecutors have said they were focused on a possible terrorist motive because of the nature of the shooting — they say none of the victims were known to the alleged shooter — and because of a note found in a getaway car.

They have not disclosed what was written in the note.

A silent march is planned this evening in Utrecht to commemorate the victims.