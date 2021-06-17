Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

June 17, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

EU eases travel ban

Source: AFP | 00:00 UTC+8 June 17, 2021 | Print Edition

European Union member states have agreed to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on travelers from eight countries and territories including the United States, officials and diplomats said yesterday.

The white list of countries and regions exempted from the ban will be expanded to include the United States, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and four others.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿