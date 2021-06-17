The story appears on
Page A11
June 17, 2021
Related News
EU eases travel ban
European Union member states have agreed to lift coronavirus travel restrictions on travelers from eight countries and territories including the United States, officials and diplomats said yesterday.
The white list of countries and regions exempted from the ban will be expanded to include the United States, Taiwan, Macau, Hong Kong and four others.
