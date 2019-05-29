Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A11

May 29, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

EU envoy for Venezuela

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 May 29, 2019 | Print Edition

The European Union says it has appointed former Uruguayan Foreign Minister and seasoned diplomat Enrique Iglesias as the bloc’s special envoy for Venezuela. Iglesias has been the head of the Inter-American Development Bank and SEGIB, a Madrid-based organization representing Latin American countries, Spain and Portugal. He holds both Uruguayan and Spanish nationalities.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿