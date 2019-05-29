The story appears on
Page A11
May 29, 2019
EU envoy for Venezuela
The European Union says it has appointed former Uruguayan Foreign Minister and seasoned diplomat Enrique Iglesias as the bloc’s special envoy for Venezuela. Iglesias has been the head of the Inter-American Development Bank and SEGIB, a Madrid-based organization representing Latin American countries, Spain and Portugal. He holds both Uruguayan and Spanish nationalities.
