December 18, 2020
Page A11
December 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
EU inoculation dates set
The European Union is to start COVID-19 inoculations on December 27, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said yesterday.
“It’s Europe’s moment. On 27, 28 and 29 December vaccination will start across the EU,” she tweeted.
Her spokesperson Eric Mamer said the rollout was conditional on the European Medicines Agency authorizing the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine when it meets on Monday.
Britain and the United States are already inoculating people with that vaccine under emergency national authorizations.
The EU is carrying out a coordinated vaccination program across its 27 member states to ensure fair access to doses.
The European Commission has sealed contracts with seven suppliers of potential vaccines.
