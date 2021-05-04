The story appears on
Page A2
May 4, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
EU mulls letting in vaccinated travelers
The European Union’s executive yesterday proposed that travelers who are fully vaccinated with EU-approved jabs be able to enter the bloc, a statement said.
The European Commission urged the EU’s 27 member countries, which make their own decisions on health matters, to “lift restrictions on non-essential travel for vaccinated persons traveling to the EU.”
It also wants to see travelers from countries that have done a good job in keeping COVID-19 at bay to be able to enter, based on how many infections they register per 100,000 people averaged over a two-week period.
The proposal would see that infection threshold raised from the “very severe” bar of 25 cases per 100,000 decided nearly a year ago to 100 cases, an EU official involved with drafting the proposal said on condition of anonymity.
Proof that an individual was fully vaccinated at least two weeks before arriving in the EU, for full immunity to kick in, would not exclude member states also requiring COVID-19 tests either before or after arrival, or quarantine.
The proposal also says an “emergency brake” option should be kept in reserve to allow member states to quickly close travel from countries where a “variant of concern or interest is detected.”
The EU has authorized four vaccines: from BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.