EU opens probe into Google job search tool

The European Commission said yesterday it had opened an investigation into Google’s job search tool on competition grounds, having identified a conflict of interest.

The move is the latest in a string of EU probes of the US giant’s business practices, which have already led to billions of euros in fines.

The Commission will seek to determine if the group is giving its own jobs listing platform a priority over competitors within Google search results.

A Commission spokeswoman said a “preliminary investigation is ongoing” into the job search tool.

The Commission can open a formal procedure if it finds sufficient evidence against Google, which could see the digital giant fined a fourth time for what Brussels deems an excessively dominant market position.

Speaking in Berlin on Tuesday, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said the issue needed to be addressed on competition grounds.

“There’s an obvious conflict of interest here, an obvious temptation to adjust the way the platform works, to favor their own services,” she said.

In July 2017 the EU fined “Google Shopping” service 2.42 billion euros (US$2.7 billion) for using its search engine to favor its own comparison shopping service.

“We’re looking right now at whether the same thing may have happened with other parts of Google’s business,” said Vestager.