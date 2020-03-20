E-dating as new trend to obey social distancing

Home » World

With governments clamping down on social interactions to contain the coronavirus pandemic from spreading, dating sites are discouraging dates and asking users to get to know each other virtually instead.

“We don’t know who needs to hear this, but now is NOT the time to go out with your date to a bar,” leading matchmaker OkCupid tweeted this week. “FaceTime, Skype, call, text, and messaging on our app are all very romantic options right now.”

Dating sites will not divulge their traffic numbers since the virus began shutting down US cities this week, but it appears the number of users is far from dwindling, even if some academics would like the sites to suspend their activities entirely.

“It’s time to shut down all online dating services,” said US writer Matt Stoller. “No more Internet-enabled interactions among random people until the crisis has passed.”

Joking about the virus has become popular on dating sites, although not necessarily effective at endearing matches to each other.

“If someone seems like they’re not taking the crisis seriously or they’re making fun of it, for me that’s a turnoff,” said comedian and author Lane Moore, who helped create the show “Tinder Live,” in which she interacts with matches in real time. She thinks the pandemic could be an opportunity for people to bond.

“I’m talking to a guy right now who I met on Tinder Live and we’re both talking about how this novel coronavirus stuff is impacting our lives, so that can be a good way to know somebody,” she said.

Moore from New York says many of the men she meets on Tinder want to cut the conversation short and jump straight to meeting in the flesh.

She thinks it’s a good thing men are now forced to chat more first.

“That’s something that women have always wanted because it’s an opportunity to meet someone you like the first time but also try to make sure they’re safe,” Moore said.

She is not convinced the pandemic will spark a dating revolution, however.

“I can imagine that once all of this settles down the men who don’t really want to have a conversation will probably go back to one-word answers.”

The dating site Coffee Meets Bagel is proposing several different ideas for remote interactions, including an online video game date.