‘Egg Boy’ defends hit on far-right Australia senator

An Australian teen known around the world as “Egg Boy” conceded yesterday that egging a far-right senator was not the right thing to do, but said the gesture united a world reeling from a white supremacist’s alleged massacre of 50 Muslims in New Zealand.

Will Connolly, 17, gave his first interview since becoming an online hero among many for cracking an egg on Senator Fraser Anning’s head as the maverick legislator spoke at a news conference after a gunman killed or wounded 100 worshippers at two Christchurch mosques on March 15.

Anning has been widely flayed for blaming Muslim immigration for the racist attacks.

Connolly said he was embarrassed that the international attention he had attracted with the egging, which was caught on video, had distracted attention from the victims in Christchurch.

“I understand what I did was not the right thing to do, however this egg has united people and money had been raised — tens of thousands of dollars has been raised for those victims,” Connolly told Ten Network TV’s “The Project” program.

A GoFundMe page set up to raise 2,000 Australian dollars (US$1,400) to pay for Connolly’s “legal fees” and “more eggs” reached AU$80,000 yesterday.

Connolly said the money would go to Christchurch victims. He said he hasn’t had time to think about how he will respond to offers from supporters such a lifetime of free beer in Canada and Wales.

Australian Brenton Tarrant was arrested within an hour of the mosque shootings and has been charged with murder. Anning came under hard criticism over tweets within hours of the massacre, including one that said, “Does anyone still dispute the link between Muslim immigration and violence?”