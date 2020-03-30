Eiffel Tower lights up in tribute to health workers

Home » World

Health workers racing to save lives as France contends with one of the world’s worst coronavirus outbreaks have received a huge show of gratitude with the help of the Eiffel Tower.

The Paris landmark also had a message for the broader French public: Stay home.

Lights spelled out “Merci,” French for ‘Thank you,” and “Stay at home” in English on Friday along with the tower’s famous sparkling illuminations.

The display of solidarity that started at 8pm coincided with the moment when citizens in lockdown have been cheering and applauding from their windows and balconies in support of frontline workers.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo said the light show will take place every evening on the 324-meter-tall tower.

French hospitals recorded nearly 2,000 virus-related deaths as of Friday. Health workers are straining to treat an ever-increasing number of patients, including nearly 3,800 in intensive care.

In neighboring Switzerland, authorities also are lighting up one of the nation’s landmarks, the Matterhorn. Nightly from sundown until 11pm, the Alpine peak is splashed with words and images of encouragement and inspiration. Images on the snow-capped summit have shown a heart, the Swiss flag, “Hope” and “#stayhome.”