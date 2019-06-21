The story appears on
Page A9
June 21, 2019
Elephant kills farmer
A wild elephant gored a young farmer to death in a national park in Thailand yesterday. Three elephants foraging for food came across the 26-year-old man and his wife sleeping in a tent, said police captain Chalit Sudachan. The woman hid under a nearby truck but the farmer “was stabbed by the elephant’s tusk from the front ... the tusk pierced his back killing him instantly,” Chalit said.
