June 21, 2019

Elephant kills farmer

Source: AFP | 00:11 UTC+8 June 21, 2019 | Print Edition

A wild elephant gored a young farmer to death in a national park in Thailand yesterday. Three elephants foraging for food came across the 26-year-old man and his wife sleeping in a tent, said police captain Chalit Sudachan. The woman hid under a nearby truck but the farmer “was stabbed by the elephant’s tusk from the front ... the tusk pierced his back killing him instantly,” Chalit said.

