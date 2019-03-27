Ethiopia Boeing crash report expected this week

Home » World

A PRELIMINARY report on the recent Ethiopian Airlines crash that killed 157 people will likely be released this week, the country’s transport ministry said yesterday, as Boeing prepares to brief more airlines on software and training updates on the 737 MAX.

Boeing has come under intense scrutiny since the crash, the second in five months involving its new 737 MAX 8.

The MAX software is the focus of investigations into the two crashes — in Ethiopia this month and in Indonesia last year — which killed 346 people.

This week, Boeing is briefing airlines on software and training updates for the MAX, with more than 200 global airline pilots, technical experts and regulators due in Renton, Washington state, where the plane is built.

Any fixes to the MAX software must still get approval from governments around the world.

The 737 MAX is Boeing’s best-selling plane, with orders worth more than US$500 billion at list prices. Within less than a week after the Ethiopian crash, the jets were grounded globally.

Yesterday, a spokesman for Ethiopia’s transport ministry, which is leading the investigation in Addis Ababa, said the report will likely be released this week though he cautioned “there could be unpredictable things.”

Boeing’s software fix for the grounded 737 MAX will prevent repeated operation of an anti-stall system at the center of safety concerns and deactivate it altogether if two sensors disagree widely.

Upgrading each 737 MAX with new software only takes about an hour per plane.