The story appears on
Page A9
April 16, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
European MPs protest Assange arrest
German and Spanish lawmakers yesterday protested against Julian Assange’s detention, gathering outside a London prison to urge Britain and the EU to prevent his extradition to the United States.
Two far-left German MPs, Heike Hansel and Sevim Dagdelen of Die Linke, and a Spanish Green member of the European Parliament, Ana Miranda, had been due to meet their “friend” Assange in London’s Ecuadoran embassy later yesterday.
Instead, following his expulsion and arrest last week, they protested outside the top-security Belmarsh prison in southeast London where he is being held, carrying placards demanding his release.
“We are faced with a humanitarian imperative now that Assange is in UK custody and a US extradition request is out for him after high ranking officials of the US — including President Donald Trump — have threatened the publisher with death,” said Miranda.
The WikiLeaks founder is in custody awaiting sentencing for breaching his British bail conditions in 2012 by seeking refuge in Ecuador’s London embassy to avoid extradition to Sweden. He was arrested at the embassy on Thursday after Ecuador revoked his asylum, and is now also fighting a US extradition warrant.
