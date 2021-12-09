Ex-Malaysia PM loses graft appeal

Home » World

A Malaysian court yesterday upheld former premier Najib Razak’s conviction on corruption charges over a multi-billion dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, dealing a blow to his hopes of a political comeback.

Najib was appealing a 12-year prison sentence and US$50 million fine imposed by the Kuala Lumpur High Court last year for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering, one of five trials he is facing over corruption allegations.

The 1MDB case, which a US attorney-general described as the worst form of kleptocracy, has cast a shadow over Malaysian politics since questions about the fund first emerged years ago.

US and Malaysian authorities say US$4.5 billion was believed to have been stolen and more than US$1 billion made its way into Najib’s personal accounts.

Najib has consistently denied wrongdoing pleaded not guilty at the trial last year although the court found he had illegally received about US$10 million from SRC International, a former unit of now-defunct 1MDB.

Court of Appeal Judge Abdul Karim Abdul Jalil, who led a three-member panel on the decision, said they agreed unanimously with the high court on Najib’s conviction and sentencing, and dismissed his defense that all his actions regarding SRC were in the national interest.

“There is no national interest here, just a national embarrassment,” Abdul Karim said.

The judge also said the evidence showed that Najib knew or had reason to believe that the funds in his accounts were proceeds of illegal activities and had failed to take steps to determine them as such.

His appeal has been closely watched amid fears that ruling party leaders facing criminal charges could secure leniency after Najib’s, United Malays National Organization returned to government in August.