October 27, 2021

Ex-S. Korean president Roh dies, aged 88

October 27, 2021

Former South Korean president and general Roh Tae-woo died of natural causes yesterday aged 88, according to reports.

Roh withdrew from public view around 20 years ago following a diagnosis of prostate cancer, and was being treated at the Seoul National University Hospital, Yonhap news agency reported.

He was elected to serve as president from 1988-93, succeeding his old friend and dictator Chun Doo-hwan who took power in a military coup with Roh in 1979.

In office, Roh presided over the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics and forged diplomatic ties with China.

He was succeeded by former democracy activist Kim Young-sam, who was determined to bring Roh and Chun to justice.

The two were convicted of treason in 1996. Roh was initially sentenced to 22.5 years in prison while Chun was condemned to death. But both were given presidential pardons and released the following year.

