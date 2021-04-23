The story appears on
Page A12
April 23, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Fake COVID-19 shots sold on Internet
Fake doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were being sold in Mexico and Poland for as much as US$2,500 a shot, the US drugmaker confirmed.
At a clinic in Mexico some 80 people received bogus vaccines, which appeared to have been harmless but offered no protection against the deadly disease ravaging the country, a report in the Wall Street Journal said.
Mexico’s government spokesperson said “no product was found that could affect” the health of those scammed. Several people had been arrested.
He said the false drugs were offered on social networks for up to US$2,500 per unit and were detected by cyber police.
