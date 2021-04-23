Advanced Search

April 23, 2021

Fake COVID-19 shots sold on Internet

Source: AFP | 00:14 UTC+8 April 23, 2021 | Print Edition

Fake doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine were being sold in Mexico and Poland for as much as US$2,500 a shot, the US drugmaker confirmed.

At a clinic in Mexico some 80 people received bogus vaccines, which appeared to have been harmless but offered no protection against the deadly disease ravaging the country, a report in the Wall Street Journal said.

Mexico’s government spokesperson said “no product was found that could affect” the health of those scammed. Several people had been arrested.

He said the false drugs were offered on social networks for up to US$2,500 per unit and were detected by cyber police.

